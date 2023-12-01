Afghanistan: Armed attack in Shia-populated region of Herat 5 killed

SHAFAQNA- Armed attack in Shia populated -region of Herat, 5 killed and 3 wounded.

Shafaqna Afghanistan – Local sources in the city of Herat report that at least five people, including two Shiite scholars, have been killed following gunfire by unidentified gunmen in the Jabreel area of the city.

A source told Shafaqna’s reporter that the incident occurred around 2:00 PM after Friday prayers, 1st of December, in the courtyard of “Kooreh Melli” in the Jabreel neighborhood of District 13 in Herat city.

The source added that unidentified gunmen on a “Fielder” motorcycle opened fire on the residents with a “three-wheeler”.

The source mentioned three injured individuals in this incident.

Taliban in Herat has not commented on the matter so far.

This comes as, about two weeks ago, two Shiite scholars were also targeted in the Jibreel city district of Herat.

