SHAFAQNA- Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described Israel’s assault on Gaza as a “war crime, crime against humanity.”

In today’s UN climate summit held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Turkish President addressed the audience and made the following statement: “What is happening in Gaza is a war crime, a crime against humanity. Those who commit such crimes must be tried under international law.”

Source: WAFA

