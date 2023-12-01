English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Sources: Israel informs Arab states it wants buffer zone in post-war Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- Israel has informed several Arab states that it wants to carve out a buffer zone on the Palestinian side of Gaza’s border to prevent future attacks as part of proposals for the enclave after war ends, Egyptian and regional sources said.
According to three regional sources, Israel related its plans to its neighbours Egypt and Jordan, along with the United Arab Emirates, which normalised ties with Israel in 2020.
They also said that Saudi Arabia, which does not have ties with Israel and which halted a U.S.-mediated normalisation process after the Gaza war flared on Oct. 7, had been informed.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

European officials ‘deeply concerned’ for Muslims amid surge in Islamophobic attacks

leila yazdani

[Video] Scenes of Israeli crimes in bombing of Gaza’s residential areas after ceasefire

parniani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: Israeli forces block access for 8th consecutive Friday

nasibeh yazdani

Al-Arabiya: Hamas attacks Tel Aviv by rockets

asadian

Protesters in Arab world condemn renewed aggression on Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

Qatar: Talks underway as Gaza truce breaks down with dozens killed

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.