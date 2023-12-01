SHAFAQNA- FT: Israel preparing for at least one year war

British daily The Financial Times reported on Friday that Israel is making preparations for a lengthy military campaign against Hamas that could continue for a year or more.

According to the daily’s sources, it is predicted that the most serious phase of the Israeli attack will occur in early 2024. Main targets of the Israeli military command are Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif and Hamas senior official Marwan Issa.

Israel aims to demolish the system of underground tunnels and dominant capability of Hamas in the enclave in addition to destroy military capacities of the militants.

One of the sources indicated that this conflict has no definite ending contrary to the past wars involving Israel.

Ten out of 24 Hamas battalions had significantly been hurt while 50 middle rank commanders and 5,000 fighters were killed, an unnamed high-ranking Israeli military official told FT.

Regarding the Israeli operation in northern Gaza, another source said that Gaza City is not finished, nor conquered completely.

Hamas gave details of its attack that was a response to aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque. In response, Israel has declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip where 2.3 million Palestinians live and has started air raids on the enclave and specific parts of Lebanon and Syria. Also, clashes are in progress in the West Bank.

The Gaza ceasefire came into force at 7:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on November 24. On Friday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) charged Hamas with violating the ceasefire and announced the resumption of combat operations in the Gaza Strip.

Source: FT

