Belarusian President proposed Western countries to solve climate issues instead of war

SHAFAQNA- Belarusian President proposed Western countries to use the resources for solving environmental issues instead of wasting on wars.

In the World Climate Summit in Dubai, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that wars are the major source of dirt on our continent.

He encouraged the summit participants, particularly the leading countries of the world, to assume the historical responsibility.

Lukashenko said: firstly, make a proportional contribution for solving the issues of climate security in order to repair the harm due to an inconsiderate attitude to nature during several centuries. Secondly, increase support for developing countries and transitional economies. Thirdly, stop pretending to support nature conservation and start taking action in the name of preserving life on Earth.

