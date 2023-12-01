English
Abdul Latif Rashid: Iraq is the most vulnerable country against climate change

SHAFAQNA- The President of Iraq said that his country is the most vulnerable country in the world against climate change.

Abdul Latif Rashid, who was speaking today (Friday) at the 28th United Nations Climate Summit in Dubai, added: Tigris and Euphrates are drying today due to many effects including climate change.

Pointing out that Iraq is facing a very dangerous water crisis, and the best reason for that is the drying up of Alahwar in southern Iraq, which is on the list of world’s ancient monuments, he stated: We condemn Israel’s continued aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

