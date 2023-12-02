Presence of Director of Communications Council of the Russian Orthodox Church in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- “Daniel Grigori Matrosaf,” the priest and director of the Russian Orthodox Church’s Communications Council, visited Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine on Friday. During his visit, he explored the cultural and Islamic art intricacies within the shrine’s architecture, gaining insights into the dimensions of her personality.

As reported by IRNA, the visit included a tour of various areas in Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) holy shrine, with a focus on understanding the Islamic culture and art embedded in its architecture. Introducing Lady Masoumah (S.A) as an unmarried girl from the family of Ahl al-Bayt, peace be upon them, who left a significant political and social impact during a historic trip to Iran, has the potential to influence the world’s perception of Islam’s view of girls and women.

Source: IRNA