Expert: Possibility of initiating “assassination of Hamas and resistance officials”

SHAFAQNA- A regional expert suggests that once intelligence and espionage organizations become active in a war, military operations are handed over to these organizations, and they must continue the war through sabotage. This could be one of the future possibilities, as Israelis might need to continue the ceasefire due to their inability to sustain the war. Another scenario involves launching significant attacks on one of the 6 resistance fronts activated in favor of Hamas. This could be from Yemen, Hezbollah, or another area, achieving relative victories and covering their setbacks. The potential reactions in these fronts could be detrimental, making the strike on Yemen and Hezbollah signify entry into a lengthy war.

Israel’s demands

Mr. Mohammad Jafar Qanadbashi, in an interview with Shafaqna Future, addressed the question of whether the temporary ceasefire, now over a month since the Gaza war, could lead to a permanent ceasefire. He stated that Israel’s goal was to achieve its demands militarily, including undisclosed demands. Israel officially emphasized five demands: 1. Destruction of Hamas tunnels, 2. Access to Hamas commanders and officials for arrest, 3. Release of Israeli captives, 4. Expulsion of Hamas from Gaza borders, and 5. Replacement of autonomous groups with Hamas in the Gaza region. Despite Israeli efforts with USA’s support and various tools, they couldn’t succeed in all these objectives.

He added: “Israel accepted the ceasefire under the pretext of a prisoner exchange, but the reality was that they accepted the ceasefire because they couldn’t continue the war. Currently, all parties in the region and political and military players are calling for the continuation of the ceasefire. However, Israelis and Americans, more than anyone else, advocate for the continuation of the ceasefire, turning it into peace, as the ongoing military situation incurs losses for them.

On one hand, there are significant casualties and damages, and on the other hand, their political and regional standing is affected, entering a quagmire that weakens their image globally. Therefore, at present, no one is in favor of continuing the war, especially Israelis and Americans, who, to manipulate regional developments, resort to deception and lies, repeatedly emphasizing that they seek to continue the war after the ceasefire ends. However, this is mostly bluff and not true, serving as a propaganda tool to portray themselves as powerful and conceal their weaknesses.”

Possibility of initiating the assassination of Hamas and resistance officials

Striking Yemen and Hezbollah could mean entering a prolonged war

He continued: “Today, their effort is to pretend that Hamas and its supporters in the region are weak and seek a ceasefire, but the reality is different, and the ceasefire is desired by America and Israel. Today, the West is attempting a different strategy, alongside pursuing the ceasefire policy elsewhere and introducing another operational blow to the resistance in a different front, ensuring that the regional transformation process does not work against them. The specific plan and targeted area are yet to be determined.

Currently, the heads of the CIA and Mossad are in Qatar, working on this plan. A significant part that may be implemented and has a likelihood of execution in the future is what was hinted at in Netanyahu’s threats, namely, the assassination of officials from Hamas or the resistance front. Since intelligence and espionage organizations become active in war, military operations are handed over to these organizations, and they must continue the war through sabotage. This is one of the future possibilities, and they must continue the ceasefire because they lack the ability to sustain the war. In the field of sabotage and targeted killings, their units and teams are active; this is one plan.

Another plan is to launch significant attacks on one of the 6 resistance fronts activated in favor of Hamas. This could be from Yemen, Hezbollah, or another area, achieving relative victories in those scenes to cover their setbacks. They might face reactions in these fronts that could be highly damaging, raising the possibility that striking Yemen and Hezbollah could mean entering a prolonged war, and there is a chance they might abandon this in future discussions on sabotage.”

Israel cannot remain in Gaza

Today, Israel is walking on the sharp edge in Gaza

Qanadbashi, when asked if Israel would leave Gaza in the future, said, “Israel cannot remain in Gaza. The people are present in Gaza, and public opinion has been influenced by the extensive massacre in Gaza. 20,000 people in Gaza have been martyred, and 6,000 children in Gaza have been killed. Public opinion follows the course of events in Gaza, and any pressure on Gaza and Israel’s continued presence can put Western governments in a tight spot.

Therefore, Americans consistently ask Israel to refrain from displacing the people and avoid actions that can provoke public opinion. Israel is stuck in that region, fearing Hamas forces and worried about potential strikes. On the other hand, they are concerned about global public opinion sensitive to humanitarian issues in Gaza. Today, Israel is walking on the sharp edge in Gaza, with one side being Hamas, which still preserves 90% of its ground power, and the other side being public opinion.”

