Japan experiences hottest-ever autumn

SHAFAQNA-Weather officials said that Japan’s average temperature this autumn was the highest since record-keeping began 125 years ago.
Meteorological Agency officials announced on Friday that the country’s average temperature from September to November was 1.39 degrees Celsius higher than average. The previous record was set last year.
The average temperatures in spring and summer this year were also the highest ever.
This year, temperatures remained high even after September started. In central Tokyo, the mercury hit 27.5 degrees on November 7, renewing the record high for the month for the first time in 100 years.

Source: nhk

