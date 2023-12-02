Nuclear weapons ban meeting wraps up

SHAFAQNA-Representatives from states parties to a UN treaty banning nuclear arms have pledged continued efforts to realize a world without nuclear weapons in the face of growing threats.

The second Meeting of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons wrapped up on Friday. Participants adopted a political declaration on the final day of the five-day gathering at UN headquarters in New York.

The declaration expressed concern about nuclear risks being exacerbated by the modernization of nuclear arsenals and rising global tensions.

It said any use or threat to use nuclear weapons violates international law and undermines global peace and security

Source: nhk