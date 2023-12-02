USA, South Korea & japan sanction North Koreans over spy satellite launch

SHAFAQNA-The USA ,South Korea and Japan have imposed new sanctions on North Korea over the country’s recent launch of a military reconnaissance satellite launch.

The new U.S. sanctions target eight North Korean nationals, as well as the cyber espionage group Kimsuky, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The new designations aim to hinder North Korea’s “ability to generate revenue, procure materiel and gather intelligence that advances the development of its [weapons of mass destruction] program and the unlawful export of arms and related materiel from the DPRK,” OFAC stated.

Source: nknews.org