People in Gaza ‘terrified’ as Israeli bombardment continues

SHAFAQNA-Israeli tanks have not stopped shelling Gaza Strip and the gunboats are attacking the coastline.

It was very tough last night with people in Gaza describing it as one of the toughest. There has been non-stop bombardment in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, at least 190 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded.

Houses have been targeted. At least three mosques were hit. Areas across the Gaza Strip – the north, south, centre have all been targeted.

In the last couple of hours, the bombing has been focused on Khan Younis (in the south) and in the middle areas (of the Gaza Strip). People are terrified.

Syria’s state-run news agency SANA reported that Israeli air strikes hit several points on the outskirts of the capital Damascus.

Negotiations to secure another pause in the fighting continue, mediator Qatar says.

UN humanitarian chief again calls for ceasefire in Gaza, saying Palestinians in the besieged territory are “surrounded by disease, destruction and death”.

More than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.

Source: aljazeera