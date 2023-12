SHAFAQNA- Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes near the Syrian capital in the early hours of Saturday, as reported by the state news agency, SANA.

According to a military source, the Israeli jets launched an aerial assault, originating from the Golan Heights, and aimed at locations near Damascus. This information was reported by SANA.

The state-owned media reported that Syrian anti-aircraft systems successfully intercepted Israeli missiles and brought down a number of them.

Source: aa

