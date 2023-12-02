Israel refuses to extend UN envoy’s visa over Gaza

SHAFAQNA– Israel has informed the United Nations that it will not extend the visa of its humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, as per a spokesperson from the UN. The decision is allegedly based on the coordinator’s stance on Israel‘s military campaign in Gaza.

In December 2020, the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, appointed Lynn Hastings from Canada as the deputy special envoy for the Middle East peace process. Additionally, she was designated as the resident coordinator for the West Bank and Gaza Strip.



“We have received notification from Israeli officials that Miss Hastings’ visa will not be extended beyond its expiration date later this month, stated Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres, during a press briefing.



Source: newarab

