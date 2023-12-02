English
International Shia News Agency
HRW raises concerns about arrests of Women in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch has raised apprehension regarding the ongoing conditions faced by female activists in Afghanistan, emphasizing that women continue to face arrests, threats, and suppression.

A report issued by Human Rights Watch raised alarm over the ongoing imprisonment of female demonstrators, which includes Julia Parsi, Manijeh Sediqi, Neda Parwani, and Parisa Azada. The report emphasized the concern for their continued detention.

These individuals, currently under Taliban custody, are four women’s rights advocates who have been detained without reason.However there are numerous individuals currently being held in custody who have not been identified.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

