[Video] Commentary of Surah An-Naba’ (17-30)

SHAFAQNA | by Ayatollah Seyyed Kamal Faqih Imani: Commentary of Surah An-Naba’ (78:17-30)

Surah Nabaa, Verses 17-20

إِنَّ يَوْمَ الْفَصْلِ كَانَ مِيقَاتًا(17) يَوْمَ يُنْفَخُ فِي الصُّورِ فَتَأْتُونَ أَفْوَاجًا(18) وَفُتِحَتِ السَّمَاءُ فَكَانَتْ أَبْوَابًا(19) وَسُيِّرَتِ الْجِبَالُ فَكَانَتْ سَرَابًا(20)

17. “Verily the Day of Sorting out is (a day) appointed”.

18. “The Day when the Trumpet shall be blown and you shall come forth in groups”.

19. “And the heaven shall be opened and become (wide as) gates,”

20. “And the mountains shall be set in motion as if they were a mirage”.

Finally, the Promised Day Will Come

There were some various evidences for Resurrection referred to in the previous verses.

Here, as a consequence, the first verse says:

“Verily the Day of Sorting out is (a day) appointed,”

The phrase

/yaum‑al‑fasl/ ‘the Day of Sorting out’

is a very meaningful one which speaks of isolations on that Great Day: The separation of Good from Evil, the separation of the believing good‑doers from disbelieving sinners, the isolation of parents from child, and brothers from each other.

The term /miqat/ is based on the term /waqt/ ‘time’ which means ‘an appointed time’. The certain places, where the pilgrims to Kaaba put on

their pilgrimage dress, are called /miqat/, because they gather there at an appointed time.

Then, some of the specialties and the events of that Great Day are detailed:

“The Day when the Trumpet shall be blown and you shall come forth in groups”.

It is well understood, from the verses of the Holy Qur’an, that two great events will happen

“…when the Trumpet shall be blown”

In the first incident, the order of the universe becomes disturbed and all the people, over the earth, and those who are in the heavens will die. In the second case the world will be renewed, the dead will return to life and the Resurrection will occur.

The term /nafx/ means ‘blow’ and the term /şur/ means ‘trumpet’ which is usually sounded for stopping or starting the caravans or troops, and the people, in them, understand this from its two different sounds whether they should stop or start.

This is a delicate point referring to those two great events. And what is said in the above verse, is a hint to the ‘second blast’, when ‘the dead are revived and the Resurrection occurs’.

This verse says that on that Day,

“…you shall come forth in groups”,

while Surah Maryam, No. 19, verse 95 says:

“And every one of them will come to Him singly on the Day of Judgment”

and, also, Surah Asra, No. 17, verse 71 says:

“One day We shall call together all human beings with their (respective) Imams…”.

To collect these senses together, we see that ‘people being in groups’ is not in contrast with

‘every group enters the Resurrection with its respective Imam’.

And ‘every one of them will coming singly’ is stated for the reason that there are several stopovers in the Hereafter.

People may come in groups with their respective leaders; leading or misleading, at the first halting places, but when they stand before the throne of Justice, they stand individually, or as Surah Qaf, No. 50, verse 21 says:

“And there will come forth every soul: with each will be an (angel) to drive and an (angel) to bear witness”.

It is also probable that they come one by one, because they are separated from their friends, partners and supporters Since, in the Hereafter, everyone is alone with one’s own deeds.

“And the heaven shall be opened and becomes (wide as) gates”.

What are the meanings of ‘be opened’ and ‘gates’?

Some commentators have said that it means that the doors of the ‘unseen world’ will be opened to the ‘intuition world’ where the curtains will be removed, thus making the world of angels open to the world of man.1

Some others think that this verse points to what is said in other verses of the Holy Qur’an, such as in Surah Inshiqaq, No. 84 verse 1 which says:

“When the Sky is rent asunder”,

and on another occasion in relation to the same sense, but using another word it says:

“When The Sky is cleft asunder”2.

In fact, there will appear so many clefts in the celestial spheres that it will seem as if they have changed into open gates.

There is another probability that man, in the present conditions of this world, cannot venture through the heavens, and if it were possible for him to, it would be strictly limited, as if, the present circumstances had shut the gates of the skies to him. But, in the Hereafter, man will become free from the earthly world and the gate‑ways to the heavens will be opened to him, and then the necessary conditions will become available.

In other words, on that Day, the skies will be ‘cleft asunder’ and after that new skies and earth will be substituted, as Surah Ibrahim, No. 14, verse 48 says:

“One day the Earth will be changed (into) a different Earth and so will be the heavens…”

On this occasion the gates of the skies are opened for the earthly men to go through and follow their ways: the righteous go into Heaven whose doors will be opened to them:

“…until behold, they arrive there; its gates will be opened; and its keepers will say: Peace be upon you…”3

It is in the same place that angels come to them from every door and congratulate them:

“…and angels shall enter unto them from every gate (with the salutation)”4.

And the doors of Hell will he opened to the Unbelievers:

“The Unbelievers will be led to Hell in crowds: until when they arrive there, its gates will he opened…”5

And. thus, man arrives in a place where the width is as wide as the phenomenal earth and heavens:

“…and for a garden whose width is that (of the whole) of the heavens and of the earth…”6.

And finally, the next verse, explaining the events of the Hereafter, illustrates the status of the mountains and says:

“And the mountains shall vanish as if they were a mirage”.

As it is understood from all the different verses of the Qur’an about

‘the end of the mountains in the Hereafter’,

that mountains will go through stages: at first they will move:

“And the mountains are in motion”7.

Then they will be taken off and crushed:

“…and the earth and mountains are lifted up and crushed with a single blow”8.

And after that they will be as a poured heap of sand:

“…and the mountains become a slipping heap of sand”9.

Then, they will change like fibers of teased or carded wool which can be moved about by the winds:

“And the mountains will be like carded wool”10.

They will turn to dust, then, and scatter about:

“And the mountains shall be crumbled to atoms”,

“Becoming dust scattered abroad”11.

And finally, as the current verse denotes, there will remain only a trace of them as a mirage.

Thus, mountains will disappear throughout the earth at last, and the land will be level:

“They ask you concerning the Mountains: say, My Lord will uproot them and scatter them as dust”;

“He will leave them as plains smooth and level”12.

The term /sarab/ is based on the term /sarab/ and means: ‘a mirage’, a deceitful appearance as of water in the desert. Then anything that has an appearance, but is nothing, indeed, is called ‘mirage’.

In fact, the mountains will turn into dust and will be scattered in the air in a state like a mirage. When high solid mountains will have a destiny like this, the state of other changes in the world and, also, the state of people of great authority, in this life, will be obvious there; a mere mirage.

The following question may arise: Do these events happen with the ‘first blast’, which is the end of this world, or with the ‘second blast’, which is the beginning of the Resurrection?

Since the verse

“The Day when the trumpet shall be blown and you shall come forth in groups”

certainly relates to the ‘first blast’, when people survive and arrive at the Hereafter in groups, this verse must be concerned with the same blast, too, but its beginning (the movement of the mountains) may occur with the ‘first blast’ and its end (changing as a mirage) with the ‘second blast’

There is another probability that all the stages of the mountains relate to the first blast, however, since the range of these two blasts are almost close to each other, they are mentioned together, as in some other verses of the Qur’an. The events of the first blast are mentioned with the events of the second blast (as in Surahs Takwir and Infitar).

It is noteworthy that in the former verses mountains were referred to as ‘pegs’ and the earth as a ‘cradle’; but in these verses it is said that on the Day when the order of the destruction of this world will be issued, that cradle will be disturbed and those great pegs will be leveled and, hence, their tangible matter will become decomposed and shattered.

Surah Nabaa, Verses 21-30

إِنَّ جَهَنَّمَ كَانَتْ مِرْصَادًا)21) لِلطَّاغِينَ مَآبًا(22) لَابِثِينَ فِيهَا أَحْقَابًا(23) لَا يَذُوقُونَ فِيهَا بَرْدًا وَلَا شَرَابًا(24) إِلَّا حَمِيمًا وَغَسَّاقًا(25) جَزَاءً وِفَاقًا(26) إِنَّهُمْ كَانُوا لَا يَرْجُونَ حِسَابًا(27) وَكَذَّبُوا بِآيَاتِنَا كِذَّابًا(28) وَكُلَّ شَيْءٍ أَحْصَيْنَاهُ كِتَابًا(29) فَذُوقُوا فَلَنْ نَزِيدَكُمْ إِلَّا عَذَابًا(30)

21. “Surely Hell lies in ambush”.

22. “For the transgressors a destination”.

23. “To abide therein for ages”.

24. “Nothing cool shall they taste therein, nor any drink”.

25. “Except a boiling fluid and pus”.

26. “A fitting recompense (for their evil)”.

27. “Surely they used not to look forward to the reckoning (for their deeds)”.

28. “And they rejected Our Signs with strong denial”.

29. “And everything have We recorded in a book”.

30. “So taste you (the fruit of your deeds); for no increase shall We grant you, but in punishment”.

Hell is a Great Ambush!

After presenting some of the evidences of Resurrection and a part of its incidents, attention is paid to the destiny of the Unbelievers and says:

“Surely Hell lies in ambush”,

“For the transgressors a destination”.

“To abide therein for ages”.

The term /mirşad/ is a place‑noun which means ‘a place of observation, or of ambush’. Raqib cites in his book Mufradat: ‘/marşad/ and /mirşad/ both mean the same thing with a slight difference; that /mirşad/ is called a place that is made especially for an ambush’.

Some commentators have said that the term is in the Arabic intensive form, with the same sense as that of a person who lies in ambush, continuously. Of course, the first meaning is both more common and more appropriate.

The question of

‘Who is lying in wait, in Hell, for the transgressors?’,

has been answered with

‘the angels of chastisement’,

because according to Surah Maryam, No. 19, verse 71 the whole of mankind, good or evil, will pass by the fire of Hell or over it, thus:

“Not one of you but will pass over it: this is with thy Lord, a Decree which must be accomplished”.

In this companion passage, the angels of chastisement are lying in wait to catch the transgressors.

If we comment on the term with the meaning of its Arabic intensive form, Hell is lying in wait and each of the transgressors, who passes by, will be absorbed inside, and in this passage it can be seen that none of them will he safe from fire since, either the angels of chastisement or the intensive absorption of Hell, will capture them.

The term /ma’ab/ means: ‘a place of return’, and sometimes means: ‘residence’. It is used, here, with the latter meaning.

The term /aĥqab/ is the plural form of /huqb/ with the sense of ‘a long space of time’. The ‘space’ has been commented on, differently, as to being ‘forty’, ‘seventy’ or ‘eighty’ years. In any case, this sense denotes that the transgressors will remain in Hell for a long time, but it will end at last. This contrasts with the verses that denote the eternity of chastisement for them.

The commentators have followed different tracks in commenting on this, for example:

Among the consensus of the commentators, a well‑known commentary says that the term /aĥqab/, in this text, means that ‘some long spaces of time will pass one after another without having an end; with each one that passes, another substitutes’.

In some traditions, it is said that this verse is about those evildoers who will finally be free from the fire, not about those who will be in Hell forever.13

Then, to point to a small part of the great punishments in Hell, it says:

“Nothing cool shall they taste therein, nor any drink”.

“Except a boiling fluid, and pus”.

And also, of course, the thick hot smoke mentioned in Surah Waqiah No. 56, verse 43 thus:

“And in the shades of Black Smoke”.

The term /ĥamim/ means ‘a boiling water’ and the term /qassaq/ means ‘pus’ flowing from a wound or sore, and some have commented on it to mean ‘bad‑smelling fluids’.

The Righteous, in contrast with them, drink the wholesome pure drinks from the heavenly springs gifted by Allah:

“…and their Lord will give them to drink a Drink, Pure and Holy”14.

And there are some drinks for them, in nice heavenly containers, which are sealed with musk:

“Whose seal is musk…”15.

What a contrast between the righteous and evildoers!

Since these grave and dreadful punishments may seem surprising to some, in addition to this, it says:

“A fitting recompense (for their evil)”.

And why not? Those who were cruel to the oppressed, in the world, and had no mercy on anyone; tyrannical branding all the hearts and spirits so that it seemed that they burnt their victims, violently, deserve to suffer painful punishments like that and their drinks should, also, be so.

Basically, as we have mentioned repeatedly, it is understood from the verses, of the Qur’an, that at least many of the chastisements in the Hereafter are the incarnation of men’s deeds in this world.

For instance, Surah Tahrim No. 66, verse 7 says:

“O you Unbelievers! Make no excuses this Day! You are being but requited for all that you did!”

(And now you see them in front of you).

To explain the cause of these punishments, it says:

“Surely they used not to look forward to the Reckoning (for their deeds)”.

And the same carelessness paid to the Reckoning and the Day of Judgment was the cause of their rebellion, tyranny, and cruelty, which resulted in this dreadful destiny for them.

In fact, the lack of Faith, about the Reckoning, is a certain cause of rebellion; that which is the cause of those grave chastisements.

The term /layarjun/ is derived from /raja‘/ which means both ‘hope’ and lack of fear and terror’. In principle, when one hopes and expects a penalty, naturally he fears, and if he does not expect it, he does not dread it, and these two correlate with each other. Then, those who do not have hope in the Reckoning do not fear, either.

The term /inna/ shows emphasis; the term /kanu/ is a sign for the past continuous tense; the term /hisaba/ which has been used in an indefinite form, here, after the negative sign of /la/, means ‘reckoning’ and in general, all point to the fact that they, the transgressors, never expected any Reckoning or the Record, at all.

Or, in other words, they had forgotten about the Day of Judgment and they left no room for it in their lives. It is natural that such persons who become the doers of any great evil and sin will finally be involved in these painful punishments.

“And they rejected Our Signs with strong denial”.

Their low desires had become so strong in them that they denied all the Signs of Allah in order to continue going astray and accomplish their unlawful wishes.

It is obvious that these verses carry some broad meanings, so that they include the verses consisting of the unity of Allah, prophecy, divine legislation, creation, the prophets miracles, precepts, and traditions And, regarding the denial of the extensive Divine Signs and evidences, that have covered the world of creation and divine legislation, we should accept the punishment for these people as ‘a fitting recompense’ and just penalty.

Then, as a warning to these rebels and, also, for the emphasis on the balance of ‘sin’ and ‘penalty’, and the authority of a fitting recompense (for their evil), it says:

“And everything have We recorded in a book”.

We accept this warning so that we, therefore, would not imagine that something of our deeds will be left unrecorded and that we will not be punished for it, and also, that we would never consider the painful punishments as unjust.

Many of the verses, of the Qur’an, certify the fact that all of man’s deeds, irrespective of small or great, apparent or hidden, and even intentions and beliefs, are recorded.

Once it says:

“All that they do is noted in (their) Books (of Deeds): ‘Every matter, small and great, is on record’”16.

Another time it says:

“…Verily, Our messengers record all the plots that you make!”17

In addition, it says:

“…and We record that which they send before and that which they leave behind…”18

And then, when the records of the evildoers will be handed to them, they will cry saying:

“Ah! Woe to us! What a book is this! It leaves out nothing small or great, hut takes account thereof!”19.

Undoubtedly, the person who believes in this fact with all his heart, will be very careful in his deeds and the very belief creates a lofty wall between him and sin and is counted as one of the important factors, effective in good training.

In the last verse, of this portion under discussion, the style of speaking is changed from the third person to the second person, addressing them directly and in a threatening tone:

“So taste you (the fruit of your deeds); for no increase shall We grant you, but in punishment”.

Whatever you cry, whenever you say

‘Ah woe to us’,

or ask to return to the world to do good instead of evil; all are in vain and you gain nothing, but your punishment.

This is the penalty of those who, when they were faced with the Prophets’ kind invitation to faith and piety, used to say:

“It is the same to us whether you admonish us or be not among (our) admonishers!”20.

And again, this is the penalty of those who, when the messages of Allah, are recited get nothing from it:

“…but it only increases their flight (from the Truth)!”21.

And finally, this is the penalty of those who avoided no sin and were fond of no act of charity.

It is narrated that the Prophet (S) said:

“This verse is the most intensive one in the Qur’an about those who deserve Hell”.22

Why shouldn’t it be so!? When the Merciful and Beneficent Allah addresses them with wrath and says:

“…for no increase shall We grant you, but in punishment”,

to make them completely hopeless.

Notes:

Source: An Enlightening Commentary in to the Light of the Holy Quran, Volume 19, Chapter 78

www.shafaqna.com