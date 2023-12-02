Voting in 2024 Presidential Elections kicks off for Egyptians abroad

SHAFAQNA- In the 2024 Presidential Elections, numerous Egyptian citizens residing overseas have already reached their respective embassies to vote. These embassies include those located in Japan, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Italy, China, Singapore, Tunisia, Morocco, Qatar, Bahrain, and many other countries.

According to the NEA, a total of 137 embassies and consulates in 121 countries will be available to voters from 9am to 9pm on the dates of 1 3 December.

In the meantime, the voting process in Egypt is scheduled to occur from December 10th to December 12th.

The outcome will be declared on 18 December in the absence of a need for a run-off.

Source: ahram

www.shafaqna.com