[Video] Commentary of Surah An-Naba’ (78: 31-40)

Surah Nabaa, Verses 31-37

إِنَّ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ مَفَازًا(31) حَدَائِقَ وَأَعْنَابًا(32) وَكَوَاعِبَ أَتْرَابًا(33) وَكَأْسًا دِهَاقًا(34) لَا يَسْمَعُونَ فِيهَا لَغْوًا وَلَا كِذَّابًا(35) جَزَاءً مِنْ رَبِّكَ عَطَاءً حِسَابًا(36) رَبِّ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضِ وَمَا بَيْنَهُمَا الرَّحْمَٰنِ ۖ لَا يَمْلِكُونَ مِنْهُ خِطَابًا(37)

31. “Surely for the Righteous there is a victory,”

32. “Gardens enclosed and vineyards”

33. “And comely maidens, with the freshness of youth, equals in age”.

34. “And a cup overflowing”.

35. “No Vanity shall they hear therein, nor Untruth,”

36. “A reward from your Lord, an award sufficing,”

37. “Lord of the heavens ant the earth and all between the two, the All‑merciful, with Whom none shall have power to argue.

Some Great Rewards for the Righteous

The former verses were about the destiny of the rebels and about some of their painful punishments and the causes of their rebellion. The following verses are about the opposite group; the true believers, the Righteous, and some of their rewards in the Hereafter: compare them with each other so that the facts can be understood more clearly. This is the style, in the Qur’an, which sets the opponents facing each other and makes their state clear by showing the contrasts in their positions.

At first, it says:

“Surely for the Righteous there is a victory”.

The term /mafaz/ is a place‑noun which is derived from /fauz/ in the sense of ‘gaining goodness safely’ and also means: ‘salvation and victory’ which is necessary for paining the goodness safely’. Regarding the term /mafaz/, which is used in an indefinite form in this text, it means ‘gaining a very great victory and salvation’.

Then, describing this felicity and salvation, it says:

“Gardens enclosed and vineyards”.

The term /ĥada’iq/ is the plural form of /ĥadiqah/ which is a garden planted with trees surrounded by a wall. Raqib cites in his book, Mufradat, that /ĥadiqah/ originally means‑: ‘a piece of land containing water for irrigation’, like /ĥadaqah/, ‘the eye‑socket’, where water exists, continuously, for lubricating the eye.

It is interesting to note that, among all the fruits, grapes are emphasized on, here, because of their extra advantages in comparison with the other fruits.

Since, according to statements of the scientists of nutrition, grapes are not only a complete food, from the point of their nutritive value, but are, also, counted as an article of foodstuff closely similar in comparison to mothers’ milk. They produce calories, in the body, twice as much as meat does. Grapes have so many useful properties that they could be called ‘a natural pharmacy’.

Further to this, they possess the characteristic of being antitoxins; useful in blood purification. They work as a remedy for rheumatism and gout, and are a factor in controlling the level of nitrogen in the blood.

In addition to these, grapes strengthen the nerves, bring happiness, and because of containing different kinds of vitamins, make man able‑bodied and powerful.

These are only a few of the qualities of grapes.

And hence, it has been related that the Prophet (S) has said:

“Grapes are your best fruit”…

Then, referring to another gift, in Heaven, for the Righteous, it says:

“And comely maidens, with the freshness of youth, equals in age”.

The term /kawa’ib/ is the plural form of /ka’ib/ which means ‘a damsel entering puberty’ which illustrates their prime youth. And the term /atrab/ is the plural form of /tirb/ which means ‘persons of the same age’ which is used mostly for the feminine gender. Some others have said that the term is originally based on /tara’ib/ meaning: ‘ribs of the chest’ which are very similar to each other.

It is probable that the maidens of Heaven, themselves, are ‘equals in age’ or they are ‘equals in age’ with the wives of the Righteous, for only by this standard can complete sympathy and understanding be figured. However, the first commentary seems more appropriate.

Then, the fourth gift, allocated to the Righteous, is mentioned:

“And a cup overflowing”.

It is not a drink like the worldly wine; which is filthy and makes man drunk unconscious and descends him lower than the lowly animals, but it is a drink that increases the wisdom and refreshes the spirit and soul.

The term /ka’s/ means ‘a cup full of drink’, and it sometimes means the container, itself.

The term /dihaq/ is rendered as ‘overflowing’ by many commentators and philologists, but in ‘Lisan‑ul‑Arab’ by Ibn‑i‑manzur, two more meanings are cited for it: ‘successive(ly), repeated(ly)’ and ‘limpid, clear’.

Therefore, if we consider all these senses, the verse means: ‘in Heaven, overflowing cups of pure, limpid drink are brought, repeatedly, for the Righteous’.

In speaking about ‘cup’ and ‘drink’ reference is made to the disgusting association of the two in this world, while the heavenly drink is just the opposite to that devilish worldly wine.

Subsequently, the next verse says:

“No Vanity shall they hear there, nor Untruth”.

Two probabilities are suggested regarding the pronoun in /fiha/ and as to which noun it refers to. The first says it refers to ‘Heaven’ and the second, that it refers to ‘cup’.

According to the first commentary the verse means that: ‘they hear no foolishness or falsehood in Heaven’, as was said in Surah Qashiya, No. 88, verse 10‑11:

“In a Garden on high”,

“Where they shall hear no (word) of vanity”.

And, according to the second commentary the verse means: there will not appear any deceit or worthlessness as a result of having that cup of drink as was said in Surah Tur, No. 52, verse 23:

“They shall there exchange, one with another, a (loving) cup free of frivolity, free of all taint of ill”.

In any case, one of the great spiritual bounties for the Righteous, in Heaven, is that they hear no vanity, no falsehood, no slander, no rejection of the truth, no justification of the unjust, and no worthless talk such as are usually associated with this earthly world which is indulged in by some corrupted people and causes pain to the hearts of the Righteous.

Verily, how nice and comfortable the environment where this kind of unbecoming speech is not found therein, and according to Surah Maryam, No. 19, verse 62:

“They win not there hear any vain discourse, but only salutations of Peace:…”.

In counting the bounties in Heaven, for the Righteous, a spiritual gift is mentioned, at the end, which excels the others and says:

“A reward from your Lord, an award sufficing”.

What blessing and reward can be better and has a higher standard than that of a powerless servant, favored with the grace and love of his Great, Gracious Lord. Allah rewards him, honors him, and gives him a liberal and bountiful gift. This is the true Salvation, which is so delightful for the Righteous that no other blessing can match it.

The term /rabb/ ‘Lord’ followed by /ka/, the second person singular pronoun (addressee), together with the term /’ata’/ ‘an award’ are all signs of His superior favor which are involved in these rewards.

The term /hisaba/, according to many commentators, means ‘sufficient’, like /hasbi/ ‘enough’.

A tradition from Hazrat Ali (as) says that in the Hereafter Allah takes careful count of each good deed, of the Believers, and wards them, for every good deed, ten to seven hundred times more, as he has cited from the Qur’an:

“A reward from your Lord, an awardsufficing.”1

It is understood from this narration that though Allah’s rewards are paid out generously or bountifully as awards, they are based on the account of good deeds, i.e. His awards are in proportion with men’s good deeds. Hence, the term /hisaba/, in the above verse, can be commented on by its common meaning: ‘account’. This meaning and the previous meaning, then, can be used interchangeably.

Then, in the last verse of this part, it says:

“Lord of the heavens and the earth and all between the two, the All‑merciful…”

Truly, the One Who is the owner of the great universe, and is its Creator, too, Whose Grace is seen everywhere and covers everyone, does, indeed, award the Righteous, abundantly, in the Hereafter.

This verse, without doubt, points to the fact that if Allah promises the Righteous such rewards, then a small part of it; in the form of His general Grace, has been shown to those in the heavens as well as to those on the earth in this world.

And at the end of the verse, it says:

“…with Whom none shall have power to argue”.

The pronoun of the term

/layamlikun/, ‘none shall have’,

may refer to all creatures in the heavens and on the earth, or to all the Righteous and the rebels gathered in the Hereafter for the Reckoning and recompense. Whichever it may be, it points to this fact, that on that Day no one has the right to protest against the Record, because it is 50 precise and the recompense so just that no one can say anything.

Besides, no one has the right to offer intercession, but by Allah’s leave:

“…Who is there con intercede in His presence except as He permitteth?…”2

Explanation: The Rewards of the Righteous and the Recompense of the Rebels

There is an interesting comparison between the rewards of the Righteous, in these verses, and the chastisement of the disbelieving rebels in the former verses.

The contrast is between

/mafaz/ ‘a place of salvation’

for the Righteous and

/mersad/ ‘a place of ambush’.

The Upright will have and enjoy

‘gardens enclosed, and vineyards’,

but the transgressors will have fire

‘to abide therein for ages’.

The Righteous are awarded

‘pure drinks’

in

‘cups overflowing’,

but the evildoers are recompensed

‘a boiling fluid and pus’.

The Righteous, are

‘awarded sufficingly’

by Allah; the All‑merciful, but the rejecters receive

‘a fitting recompense’

from Him; the Just.

The rewards are increased for the Righteous, but there is an increase of punishment for the rebels.

In short, these two groups are in contrast with each other in every respect, because they are different from the point of belief and action.

The Pure Drinks in Heaven

In different verses of the Holy Qur’an, the heavenly drinks are well‑defined and specified. Studying these verses shows that those who drink these drinks attain such an ecstasy that no human language can describe it.

In Surah al-Insan, No. 76, verse 21 the drink is characterized as ‘pure drink’:

“And their Lord will give to them to drink of a Drink, Pure and Holy”.

On some other occasions it is emphasized that this clear white drink is a drink that brings no headiness nor intoxication:

“Round will be passed to them a Cup from a clear‑flowing fountain”,

“Crystal‑white, of a taste delicious to those who drink (thereof)”,

“Free from headiness; nor will they suffer intoxication therefrom”3.

And in another Surah it says:

“Verily, the Righteous drink of a cup; the mixture of which is (like) camphor”4.

Also, it says:

“And they will be given to drink there of a cup (of pure drink) mixed with Zanjabeel (ginger)”5.

In the current verse, it says:

“And a cup overflowing”.

But most important is that it is Allah Who offers and serves them the drinks with His Favor and Grace:

“…and their Lord will give to them to drink…”6.

Supplication

O Lord! We pray that You will give us the pure drink, also.

Surah Nabaa, Verses 38-40

38. “The Day on which the Spirit and the angels shall stand arrayed, they shall speak not except whom the All‑merciful gives leave, and (who) speak what is right”.

39. “That Day is certain; whoever then desires may take refuge with his Lord”.

40. “Surely We have warned you of a Punishment near, the Day when man shall see what his two hands have sent forth and the Unbeliever shall say: O! would that I were dust”.

The Unbeliever shall say:

“O! would that I were dust”.

A noticeable part of the chastisement for the transgressors and the reward for the Righteous, on Dooms Day, were mentioned in the previous verses.

Verses 38 to 40 introduce ‘That Great Day’, and expound on some of its events, by saying:

“The Day on which the Spirit and the angels shall stand arrayed, they shall speak not except whom the All‑merciful gives leave, and (who) speaks what is right”.

Undoubtedly, the act of the Spirit and the angels on that Day; ‘to stand arrayed and speak not except those whom the All‑merciful gives Leave’, is only because of their obedience to Him. In this world, too, they fulfill His Will and serve His commands. Of course, their fulfillment, in that world, will be more apparent, more clear and more extensive.

What does

‘the Spirit’

mean, here? Commentators have yielded several interpretations for it, some of which extend to eight probabilities. The following meanings are the most important ones:7

1.

‘The Spirit’

is a creature other than the angels and greater than all of them.

2.

‘The Spirit’

is the angel Gabriel who is the greatest angel because he is charged, especially, with bringing Messages from Allah to the human Apostles.

3.

‘The Spirit’

may be the souls of men, collectively, that rise with the angels.

4.

‘The Spirit’

is an angel of the highest standard, higher than all angels, and greater than Gabriel. It is the very angel who was with all prophets and the sinless Imams (as) and remains so.

It is noteworthy that, in the Qur’an, ‘the Spirit’ is sometimes simply mentioned alone and without any definition.

In this case, it is often equivalent to the angels, as in this verse:

“The angels and the Spirit ascend unto Him…”8

Or;

“The angels and the Spirit descend therein by their Lard’s leave for every affair.”9

In these two verses,

‘the Spirit’

is mentioned after

‘the angels’,

and in the current verse it is mentioned before “the angels’, therefore, it may indicate the greatness of a distinguished one.

But in many verses of the Qur’an ‘the Spirit’ is mentioned with something else or with a specification.

For example,

/ruh‑ul‑qudus/ ‘Holy Spirit’

in Surah Nahl, No. 16, verse 102 says:

“Say, The Holy Spirit has brought the revelation from thy Lord in Truth…”

or

/uuh‑ul‑amin/ ‘the Spirit of Faith and Truth’

in Surah Shuaraa, No. 26, verse 193 says:

“With it came down the Spirit of Faith and Truth”.

In some verses Allah designates the word

‘Spirit’

for Himself as in the following:

“…and breathed into him of My spirit…”10

And in another verse it says:

“…Then We sent to her Our spirit…”11.

It seems that the term

‘Spirit’

which is stated differently in these verses, may have different meanings whose explanations are stated, appropriate, under each of them in the commentary.

But, among these various commentaries, what seems the most fitting, to the current verse, is that the Spirit here, refers to one of the great angels of Allah that, according to some narration’s, is even higher than Gabriel, as a tradition from Imam Sadiq (as) says:

“He is an angel greater than Gabriel and Michael”.12

And, it is cited in Ali‑ibn‑Ibrahim’s commentary that:

“‘The Spirit’

is an angel, greater than Gabriel and Michael, and he was with the Prophet (S) as wells as with the Imams”.13

Although in some narration’s quoting Ahlul Bayt, it is cited that the Prophet (S) has said: ·

The Spirit is an army from Allah’s armies, who are not angels and have a head, hands and feet

“and, then, he (S) recited:

‘The Day on which the Spirit and the angels shall stand arrayed’,

and said:

‘These are an army and those are of another army.’”14

In any case, as it was pointed out earlier, the great creature of Allah’s, whether it be among the angels or is another kind of creature, will be with the angels in the Hereafter; all of them ready to obey Allah’s command.

In the Hereafter, everyone is so terrified that no one is able to say a word or offer intercession except by Allah’s leave. They praise Him, or intercede, as He permits, only for those who are deserving.

It is cited, in a narration, that once Imam Sadiq (as) was asked about this verse and he said:

“By Allah, on the Day of Judgment, we will be given leave for them and we will speak”.

The narrator asked him (as) what he would say on that Day, and he answered:

“We praise our Lord, and send blessings on our Prophet, and intercede for our followers and our Lord does not refuse us”.15

It is understood from this narration that on the Day of Judgment the Prophets and the sinless Imams will be in the row of angels and

‘the Spirit’

who will be given leave to speak will praise Allah and intercede.

The term

/sawab/ ‘what is right’

an evidence that angels, the Spirit, prophets, and Saints will intercede for those who are deserving and their intercession will not be undue.

Then, it points to that Great Day which is the Day of resurrection for both men and angels, as well as The Day of Judgment for the transgressors, where they will be given their recompense, and the Righteous will be rewarded, and it says:

“That Day is certain”.

The term /ĥaqq/ means: ‘a thing that surely happens’ and ‘that which is right and proper, just and true’. This meaning is completely right for the Dooms Day, where the rights of everyone will be given to him; the oppressed’s rights will be taken from the oppressors, the ‘rights’ and ‘the hidden secrets’ will be manifested, and hence, it will be ‘right’ in all respects.

Since recognition of this fact can he the most effective motive for men to move towards the path of Allah and obeying him, then immediately after the previous sentence, in this verse, it says:

“…whoever then desires may take refuge with his Lord”.

That is, all the means of this divine motion are prepared: right and wrong have been introduced; prophets have said enough about the Truth and Divine Reality; wisdom, which is an inner apostle, has clearly defined the end of the transgressors and the Righteous, and the court, the Judge, and the Judgment have been known. The only remaining thing is man’s firm decision that should be made with free‑will; which Allah has bestowed on him, to go forth on the right path.

The term /ma’ ab/ means ‘a place of return’ and it is also cited with the sense of ‘road’ and ‘way’.

Then, as an emphasis on the sinners’ punishment, and as a warning to those who think that the Great Day is very far from them or it is on credit, stating that it is very near it says:

“Surely We have warned you of a punishment near…”

The life of this world, however long it may be, is as a mere moment in comparison with the life of the Next World. According to an Arab proverb: ‘Everything that is certain to come, is near’.

Then, for the same reason, Allah, in Surah Maarij, No. 70, verses 5‑7 tells His prophet:

“Therefore do thou hold patience, a patience of beautiful contentment)”.

“They see the (Day) indeed as afar‑off (event): ‘But We see it (quite) near’”.

Amir‑al‑Momineen Ali (as), also in this regard, says:

“Whatever is certain to come, is near”.16

It is near because the main source of men’s divine chastisement is their own deeds, which are always with them as we see from Surah Ankabut, No. 29, verse 54:

“…and most surely hell encompasses the unbelievers”.

Since on that Day a great number of people, being full of grief and sorrow, will be regretful of their actions, which, then, of course, will, be quite useless.

Following that warning, it says:

“…the Day when man hall see what his two hands have sent forth, and the Unbeliever shall say: O! would that I were dust”.

Some commentators have considered the term /yanżur/, in the same sense of /yantażir/, that is: ‘on that Day, men will wait for the recompense of their deeds’.

And some others have considered it to mean: ‘looking at the Record and observing the goad and evil actions’.

And it has also been construed as meaning: ‘to see the reward and the penalty of the deeds’

These commentaries originate from the idea that they have paid little attention to the existence of the embodiment of man’s deed, on that Day, otherwise, the meaning of the verse is clear and no interpretation would be needed.

From the different verses of the Qur’an and Islamic narration’s, it , understood that on that Day the deeds of man will be personified in some appropriate forms and will appear in front of him.

In fact. he will truly see his own deeds, himself, and when he observes his evil actions he will be both sorry and regretful, and when he observes his good actions he will be happy and delighted. As a matter of fact, one of the best rewards for the Righteous, and one of the worst punishments for the evildoers is the very personification and incarnation of their deeds, which will follow them everywhere.

Surah Kahf, No. 18, verse 49 says:

“…they will find all that they did, placed before them…”.

And Surah Zilzal, No. 99, verses 7‑8 say:

“So, whoever has done an atom’s weight of good shall behold it”.

“And whoever has done an atom’s weight of evil shall behold it”.

So, these are some of the wonders of the Hereafter that the deeds of man will be personified and the powers will be changed into a tangible substance and become a living thing.

The sentence

/maqaddamat yadahu/ ‘what his two hands have sent forth’,

is so stated because, man usually does most of his actions with his hands, but, surely they are not limited only to those actions which are performed by the hands. The actions which are done by the tongue, eyes, and ears are included, too.

Verse 40, of this Surah, has warned us about the matter before we reach that Day and it says:

“…And let every soul look at what (provision) he has sent forth for the morrow.”.

When the unbelievers see the deeds of their lifetime in front of them, they will be so sorry that they will say:

‘O! would that I were dust’,

and from it would never have been created as a human being.

Of course, they know that dust is better than themselves, because dust is not only harmless but also useful for all: it takes a single grain and makes a return of sometimes more than one hundred plants, instead. But humans have been the source of corruption in different forms.

In some verses of the Qur’an it is said that when the Unbelievers and the sinners see the Hereafter and the throne of Divine Judgment, therein, and the recompense of their deeds, they will react differently, all of which relates to the intensive grief they have.

Sometimes, they say:

“Ah! woe is me! in that I neglected (my duty) towards Allah…

And sometimes they say:

“Now then send us back (to the world): we will work righteousness: for we do indeed (now) believe”.

And further still they say:

“Would that I were dust.”,

which was discussed in the current Surah.

The Clear Solution For Fatalism and Free‑will

This controversy is one of the oldest cases which has been discussed among the scholars, some of whom believed in man’s free‑will and some in another philosophy; each have stated some reasons to prove their ideas.

It is interesting to note that the fatalists and those adherents to the idea of free‑will’ have both approved the principle of free‑will, in practice, and have accepted it. In other words, their scientific conflicts arc bound only to the circle of their discussions and not in practice. This clearly shows that the principle of free‑will exists in the nature of all men, and by refusing the various temptations, everyone agrees with the principle of free‑will.

One of the most clear evidences to free‑will is the common conscience or the general nature of men that appears in man’s life in different forms. Since, if man thought that deeds were obligations and did not believe in free‑will, then why:

1. Do they sometimes repent of their behavior, for what they have done, or the actions they have not done, and decide to take benefit from their former experiences in their future conduct?

2. Condemn the evildoers. If they are obliged why are they scorned?

3. Are the good doers praised?

4 Do people try to train their children, so that they can gain felicity and be happy. If all are obliged, what is the use of training?

5. Do all the scientists, without exception, try to increase the standard of morals in societies? Why?

6. Does man repent of his errors? If the principle of fatalism is accepted, what does ‘penitence’ mean?

7. Does man become sorry about his negligence in carrying out his duties? Why?

8. Are criminals and evildoers, all over the world, strictly interrogated and tried in courts? The action beyond the limit of man’s Will does not need interrogation and trial.

9. Throughout the world and among all sects, whether they are polytheist or materialist, do they believe in punishment for criminals? Then, is it a penalty for the deed that they were obliged to do?

10. Do even the fatalists, when their interests and honor is violated by someone, protest and call him as an offender in the court?

In short, truly, if man is not free in Will, then why should he have feelings of regret?

What is blame and scorn? Can a person whose hand is trembling. unwillingly, be blamed?

Why arc the good doers praised? Do they have a free will of their own to continue doing good?

In fact, when the effect of training and education is accepted, fatalism will be meaningless.

Besides, morals, without assuming free‑will, have no sense at all. If we are obliged to do things, what is the meaning of repentance? What is regretting for? Then, the trial of an obliged person is the most cruel thing, and punishing him is worse than that.

All these point to the fact that the principle of ‘free‑will’ is in human nature and it fits in with the general conscience of mankind. Not only the common people, but also all special classes and all philosophers are like that in their deeds, and then, even fatalists are actually free in Will.

It is an interesting fact that the Qur’an has frequently emphasized on this situation.

It says:

“…whoever then desires may take refuge with his Lord”.

Not only in these verses, but also in many other verses of the Qur’an, stress has been put on man’s Will, however, to discuss this, here, will deviate us from our topic of discussion, so, suffice it to mention only three of them, thus:

“Surely We guided him to the way: whether he be grateful or ungrateful (is up to him)”17.

“Let him who will, believe, and let him who will, reject (it)”18.

“Surely this is an admonishment, that whosoever will, (taking this straight way) may choose a path unto his Lord”19.

Discussing fatalism and free‑will is very time consuming and many books and articles have been written about these subjects. What we have mentioned, here, was only a small sample on the subject, from the point of view of the Qur’an and the conscience, which we will end on this important point:

The adherence to fatalism, from the view of some men, is not only for the philosophical discussions and the reasoning out of problems, but it is for some other important psychological and social matters, as well, which are undoubtedly factors in its appearance and continued popularity.

Many persons have assumed that the belief in fatalism’ or fatal destiny’ or ‘fate’ in the sense of fatalism, have a common source: to escape from personal responsibility, or to use it as a cover‑up for the defeats and failures resulting from their negligence and carelessness, and/or due to their low desires.

Sometimes, colonizers, to break the perseverance of people and to extinguish the nation’s fire of wrath, imposed this idea on them saying that their fate has been the same from the beginning, so, they can do nothing, but accept it.

Assuming that this belief is correct, the whole behavior of all criminals is permissible and the vice of all sinners becomes excused, then, there will be no difference between an obedient person and a criminal.

Supplication

O Lord! Protect us from these misled ideas and their consequences.

O Lord! On the Day that Hell lies in ambush for the transgressors and Heaven is a victory for the Righteous, we all have hope in your Grace.

O Lord! On the Day when all see their deeds in front of them, do not put us to shame.

Notes:

