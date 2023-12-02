Israel called off truce talks in Qatar after impasse in negotiations

SHAFAQNA-Israel has ordered its Mossad negotiating team in Doha to return to Israel due to what it called an “impasse”.

“Following the impasse in the negotiations and at the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, David Barnea, head of the Mossad, ordered his team in Doha to return to Israel,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

It said that Hamas “did not fulfill its part of the agreement, which included the release of all children and women according to a list that was forwarded to Hamas and approved by it”.

Source: aljazeera