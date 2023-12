SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s prime minister warned Washington on Saturday against any “attack” on Iraqi territory.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani made his comment during a phone call made to him by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Sudani’s office said.

On November 22 US fighter jets struck two targets in Iraq, killing nine fighters in retaliation for repeated attacks on American troops, US and Iraqi sources said.

Source: newarab