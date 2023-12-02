English
International Shia News Agency
First Iranian bank to commence operations in Syria soon

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a meeting with the head of the Central Bank of Syria, said: The first Iranian bank will soon start its activities in Syria.

According to Shafaqna from ISNA, Mohammad Reza Farzin, the head of the Central Bank, in a meeting with Mohammad Hazim, the head of the Central Bank of Syria, said: Increasing banking, commercial, and joint investment relations is a serious agenda for Tehran and Damascus.

According to this report, Mohammad Hazim, the head of the Central Bank of Syria, also emphasized the increase in relations and trade exchanges between Damascus and Tehran in this meeting, saying: Removing the dollar from economic-commercial transactions and using national currencies in the framework of monetary and banking cooperation between Syria and Iran will certainly change the trade balance of the two countries in favor of the national economy and the people.

The head of the Central Bank of Syria, referring to Iran’s progress in electronic banking, called for the establishment of a joint working group between the two countries to increase technological cooperation in the field of communications and banking collaborations.

