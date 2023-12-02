Raisi: Countries should assess level of their people’s support for rights of Palestinian nation

SHAFAQNA- The president stated that various countries, including Japan, can gauge the level of support for the rights of the Palestinian people by conducting referendums among their citizens. However, Western countries strongly oppose such referendum.

According to ISNA, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the President, described the relations between Iran and Japan as good, historical, and possessing diverse potentials for cooperation, particularly in the economic and commercial sectors, during a telephone conversation with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday evening. The president emphasized the need for the growing relations between Iran and Japan to continue forcefully, regardless of the desires of some adversaries.

Continuing the conversation, the president addressed the issue of Gaza and the genocide by the oppressive Zionist regime as the greatest contemporary human tragedy. Emphasizing the necessity of accurately explaining the realities of the Palestinian and Gaza issues, he referred to 75 years of occupation, massacre, destruction of homes and farms of the Palestinian people, and the transformation of Gaza into the world’s largest open-air prison. He highlighted the need for a thorough analysis by world leaders of what this oppressed nation has endured over the years and decades, and understanding the complexities of this situation and discerning the truth is not an easy task.

Source: Isna

http://www.shafaqna.com