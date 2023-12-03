Chinese Vice Premier: China to work closely with developing countries to build green & low-carbon future

SHAFAQNA-China is ready to work closely with other developing countries to build a green and low-carbon future, Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

Ding, also Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the Group of 77 (G77) and China Leaders’ Summit, which is held during the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Source: news

www.shafaqna.com