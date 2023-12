SHAFAQNA-North Korea began operating a satellite control office on Saturday, the official Korean Central News Agency said, after last month successfully launching a spy satellite into orbit.

The announcement indicates North Korea may officially have put its Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite into service in the wake of the Nov. 21 launch. The office was set up at the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration, KCNA said Sunday.

Source: kyodonews

