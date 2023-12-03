Small tsunami observed in areas along Japan’s Pacific coast

SHAFAQNA-Small tsunami were observed in areas along Japan’s Pacific coast early Sunday following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake off a southern Philippine island, Japan’s weather agency said.

Tsunami up to 40 centimeters in height were measured at Hachijo Island in the Izu chain near Tokyo and up to 20 cm for some other islands in the chain, while surges of 20 cm were also seen in coastal areas of Wakayama and Kochi prefectures in western Japan after warnings were issued for the areas.

Source: kyodonews

