USA pledges to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050

SHAFAQNA-The United States has pledged to triple nuclear energy generation around the world by 2050 to cap an increase in global temperatures at 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The declaration was announced at the 28th annual UN Conference of the Parties, or COP28, in the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday with US climate envoy John Kerry, French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders attending.
The declaration recognizes “the key role of nuclear energy in achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.”
It says the participants in this pledge will “commit to work together to advance a global aspirational goal of tripling nuclear energy capacity from 2020 by 2050.”

Source: 3.nhk.or.jp

www.shafaqna.com

