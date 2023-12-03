English
International Shia News Agency
Israel’s renewed bombardment of Gaza targeted refugee camps & remaining hospitals

Israel continues heavy attacks on Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s renewed bombardment of Gaza has targeted refugee camps and left remaining hospitals overwhelmed.

At least 15,207 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll stands at about 1,200.

WHO: Gaza hospital conditions ‘unimaginable’

Conditions at the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza are “beyond inadequate”, the WHO chief said after a visit to the medical facility in the besieged enclave.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday that the facility was crowded with 1,000 patients – more than three times its capacity – with patients filling “every corner”.

“Patients were receiving care on the floor, screaming in pain,” Ghebreyesus said. “These conditions are beyond inadequate – unimaginable for the provision of healthcare. I cannot find words strong enough to express our concern over what we’re witnessing.”

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

