Israeli army calls on Khan Younis residents to flee certain zones

SHAFAQNA-The Israeli army called on residents from certain neighbourhoods in southern Khan Younis to evacuate to other areas.

The warning came through the new evacuation system that Israel says was elaborated for civilians to avoid being targeted.

Since Friday, Israeli forces started dropping leaflets showing a map of Gaza divided into thousands of numbered “blocks”. Each paper has a QR code which links to the map. Residents are asked to scan the code and identify their zone to be able to follow the Israeli army’s instructions should they target their house’s zone.

Source: aljazeera

