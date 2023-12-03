English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2InterviewsOther News

Israel’s military operation in Ain al-Sultan refugee camp

0
Ain al-Sultan refugee camp

SHAFAQNA-Footage has emerged of Israel’s military operation in Ain al-Sultan refugee camp, north of Jericho, in the occupied West Bank.

The videos, posted on Telegram, show dozens of Israeli military vehicles making rounds through the camp’s streets. The atmosphere in the camp was “suffocating” as the military raided homes.

Overnight Israeli raids have taken place regularly since October 7. In the occupied West Bank, at least 254 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army and settlers.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

50 buildings hit & casualties in hundreds in Shujaiya massacre

leila yazdani

Israel’s renewed bombardment of Gaza targeted refugee camps & remaining hospitals

leila yazdani

Palestine’s President meets ICC Prosecutor

nafiseh yazdani

Canada has two policies when it comes to Gaza War

nafiseh yazdani

No Christmas tree in Bethlehem amid Israel’s war on Gaza

leila yazdani

Australia: Islamophobic incidents logged at unprecedented levels

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.