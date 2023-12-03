SHAFAQNA-Footage has emerged of Israel’s military operation in Ain al-Sultan refugee camp, north of Jericho, in the occupied West Bank.

The videos, posted on Telegram, show dozens of Israeli military vehicles making rounds through the camp’s streets. The atmosphere in the camp was “suffocating” as the military raided homes.

Overnight Israeli raids have taken place regularly since October 7. In the occupied West Bank, at least 254 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army and settlers.

Source: aljazeera

