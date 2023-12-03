Palestinian Lawyer demanded serious action to cease genocide by Israel

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian Lawyer emphasized that Washington is the partner of Tel Aviv in genocides in Gaza by referring to extensive supports of the USA from the Israeli regime in massacre of the defenseless people of Gaza.

“Jamil Sarhan”, Palestinian Lawyer and Deputy CEO of the Independent Commission for Human Rights in Gaza, in an interview with IRNA, asked the international community to take serious measures to cease the genocide of the Palestinian people by the Zionist regime based on Article 2 of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

He referred to continuous crimes of the Israeli regime in massacre of the people in Gaza and said: According to this article, massacre, mental and physical pain, and living conditions have been created that threaten life of the people of Gaza, it is one part of the Zionist genocide.

This Palestinian lawyer pointed out: according to this agreement and also based on moral principles, the international community must put pressure on the Israeli regime to cease its crimes.

He maintained that the Zionist occupiers are still supported and have a partner called the USA and added: USA is the practical partner and supporter of the Zionist regime and creates a coverage for its crimes and indeed performs one part of the genocide.

Deputy CEO of the Independent Commission for Human Rights in Gaza emphasized that the crimes of the Zionist regime and its supporters in Gaza should be ceased as soon as possible.

Based on this report, recently the Palestinian Human Rights Organization Council refused to meet Karim A. A. Khan, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, in his visit to Ramallah. This is because Karim A. A. Khan supports the Israeli regime.

About Karim Khan’s positions, Sarhan also said: He cooperates in taking legal measures regarding three cases related to Palestine; responsibility of three cases of settlement construction, offences of the Zionist soldiers in 2014 and Palestinian prisoners were given to him but he did not take any action since he took office in 2021.

This Palestinian lawyer emphasized: We issued several statements and were doubtful about reputation and impartiality of this person, but the events that occurred proved that he is not a reputable and impartial person. He came to Rafah Crossing but unfortunately submitted to demands and conditions of the occupiers and did not enter the Gaza Strip, and now he is in Ramallah. We, as legal institutions, sanctioned him and do not meet him because of his cooperation with the Zionist regime and not adopting a fair position towards the interests of the Palestinian victims.

Also, he pointed out that sanctioning the prosecutor does not mean sanctioning the International Criminal Court and Palestinian lawyers continue their attempts to stop violations of the law; We do not sit idly by these anarchies and continue our attempts to prove them.

Source: IRNA

