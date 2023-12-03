Iraq: USA’s Erbil military base attacked by drone

SHAFAQNA- USA’s military base located north of Erbil, an Iraqi city situated about 425 km away from Baghdad, was reportedly targeted in an attack by a kamikaze drone, as per early reports from Dubai’s Al-Hadath television on Sunday (03 Dec. 2023).

The outcomes of the attack remain uncertain as of now, with The Shiite group Islamic Front for Iraqi Resistance has taken credit for the assault, while the group earlier declared its intention to recommence assaulting US military bases after the conclusion of the humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Source: TASS

