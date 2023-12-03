Egypt fears Israel pushing Palestinians to Sinai

SHAFAQNA- Egyptian sources engaged in Cairo‘s efforts to mediate between Israel and Hamas have once again expressed concerns on Saturday (02 Dec. 2023) that Israel is trying to forcibly relocate the Palestinian populace in Gaza to the Sinai Peninsula. This apprehension arose following the collapse of the temporary ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Hamas.

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, an Arabic language news outlet affiliated with The New Arab, Egypt has been closely observing the Israeli airstrikes in the southern region of Gaza, which is situated along the border it shares with the Palestinian territory.

Egyptian officials suspect that Israel’s strikes are strategically aimed at destabilizing the southern region and exerting pressure on Egypt, according to an undisclosed source cited by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.



Source: newarab