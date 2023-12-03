English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Palestinian President calls on ICC to prosecute Israeli war criminals

0

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a meeting with Karim Khan, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), to discuss the recent happenings in the Middle East conflict area. Abbas called upon Khan to prosecute Israeli war criminals.”

In a report from Palestine’s WAFA news agency, it was stated that Abbas conveyed to Khan the occurrences of genocide and ethnic cleansing being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation in Gaza, along with the continuous transgressions of Israel in the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

Source: TASS

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

75th anniversary of Nakba commemorated in UN

asadian

Ramallah: President Abbas welcomed the Syriac Orthodox Patriarch in his office

asadian

Turkey sends high level delegation to Palestine, Israel

asadian

Mahmoud Abbas’s letter of appreciation to the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

asadian

ICC opens war crimes probe in Palestine

asadian

British Lawyer Karim Khan elected as new ICC prosecutor

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.