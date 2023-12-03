Palestinian President calls on ICC to prosecute Israeli war criminals

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a meeting with Karim Khan, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), to discuss the recent happenings in the Middle East conflict area. Abbas called upon Khan to prosecute Israeli war criminals.”

In a report from Palestine’s WAFA news agency, it was stated that Abbas conveyed to Khan the occurrences of genocide and ethnic cleansing being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation in Gaza, along with the continuous transgressions of Israel in the West Bank, including Jerusalem.

Source: TASS

www.shafaqna.com