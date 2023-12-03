Pakistan: Eight bus passengers killed by unknown gunmen

SHAFAQNA- Gunmen carried out an assault on a bus close to the locality of Chilas in northern Pakistan on Saturday. District and regional authorities have reported that the attack resulted in the death of eight passengers with a minimum of 15 individuals sustaining injuries.

Muhammad Ali Johar, who represents the regional government, stated that on Saturday evening, the militants attacked the bus and injured individuals were transported to a nearby hospital, as per Reuters.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack right away, and the reason behind the shooting remained uncertain.