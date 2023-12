SHAFAQNA- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India’s ruling right wing party, is currently ahead in three out of four states in crucial regional elections, which suggests a significant advantage for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming general elections scheduled in the next six months.

The provincial elections took place last month in the heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.