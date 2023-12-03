English
International Shia News Agency
Pope calls on religious representatives to work together for peace

SHAFAQNA- In his video statement, the Pope expressed his disappointment for not attending COP28 personally and highlighted the significance of the Faith Pavilion being introduced for the first time at a United Nations climate change conference.

The pavilion, according to the Pope, signifies a readiness to collaborate.

He mentioned that, “Today, the world needs alliances that are not against anyone, but in favor of all,” “It is urgent that religions, without falling into the trap of syncretism, give a good example. Working together, not for one’s own interests or those of one party, but for the interests of our world.”

Source: Vatican News

