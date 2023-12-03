UNICEF warns: Gaza most dangerous place in world to be a child

SHAFAQNA- After Israel initiated another round of airstrikes, Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF, stated that Gaza has once again become the most hazardous location globally for children.”

Russell stated that the current situation does not need to remain in its current state. The truce has provided a small ray of hope for children amidst the terrible situation, and it has also allowed essential supplies to reach the Strip, potentially saving lives.

“We call on all parties to ensure that children are protected and assisted, in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law,” the official stated firmly, emphasizing the importance of protecting and aiding children.

