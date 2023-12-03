COP28: 118 nations commit to triple renewable energy by 2030

SHAFAQNA- 118 nations vowed on Saturday (02 Dec. 2023) to increase global renewable energy capacity by threefold by the year 2030, as well as double the advancements in energy efficiency at the 28th Conference of the Parties COP28 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in the United Arab Emirates .

During COP28 in Dubai, the Global Acceleration for Decarbonization initiative was introduced as part of a larger effort. Among the nations that have agreed to the pledge include the UAE, the USA, Brazil, Japan, the UK, Mexico, Poland, Germany, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Kenya, the Netherlands, Nigeria, and Spain.