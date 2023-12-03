Gaza War provides opportunities for Russia

SHAFAQNA-The war that began on October 7, 2023, has not only the potential to escalate regionally but profound ripple effects beyond the Middle East.The conflict and its outcome are likely to affect how Russia position in the region, their relations with Israel, and more broadly, with Western countries.

For Russia, the Gaza War provides opportunities. These opportunities are as follows:

Middle East crisis will draw time, energy and resources away from Ukraine

First, the war in Gaza is already distracting global political attention – and the media spotlight – away from Russia’s war in Ukraine. This can only be to Moscow’s advantage. And it’s bad news for Kyiv, heavily dependent as it is on Western military and economic support.

Moscow hopes that the Middle East crisis will draw time, energy and resources away from Ukraine.

This plays to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advantage, since he’s playing a long game in Ukraine, counting on outlasting the West. Indeed, preoccupation with Israel-Gaza seriously jeopardises political support in the United States for the continued substantial flows of money and weapons to Ukraine critical to Kyiv’s ongoing struggle against Russian aggression.

Beyond material resources, senior U.S. and EU national security officials must also dedicate precious time to the Middle East—at the expense of other priorities, including Ukraine. The amount of time the U.S. president and other Western leaders were able to spend on Ukraine in 2022 was behind many of Kyiv’s wins last year. Now the situation will be different, and the need to focus on the war in Gaza, among the mounting domestic crises in key Western countries, contributes to the problem.

The compounding weight of multiple internal problems limiting the amount of resources the West can provide to Ukraine has also been exacerbated by the Gaza tragedy. The only player that stands to gain from this situation is Russia.

Gaza War offers opportunity for Moscow to reassert its influence in the region

Second, the Gaza War offers an opportunity for Moscow to enhance its standing and reassert its influence in the region.

Russia has long been a player in the Middle East, dating back to Soviet times. Traditionally, it enjoyed close ties with secular Arab countries (notably, Syria, Iraq, Egypt), but in more recent times, Moscow’s ties with the Gulf States and Saudi Arabia have also expanded, focused around oil market cooperation.

Relations with Israel have also strengthened markedly since the demise of the USSR.But these ties have cooled somewhat since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, while Moscow’s long-standing involvement in the Syria conflict has also complicated ties.

In responding to Gaza war, and the ensuing Israeli retaliatory strikes on Gaza, Russia has sought to portray itself as the voice of calm and restraint, and the power with strong links with all regional countries. Indeed, Moscow has tried to cast itself as a potential mediator; Putin has suggested that because of Russia’s friendly ties with both Israel and the Palestinians, “no-one could suspect us of playing up to one party”. Moscow has meantime sought to discredit the United States, blaming the crisis on failed US diplomacy and the consequence of Washington allegedly stoking tensions in the region.

Russia is seeking to promote the idea of regionalism

Third, Russia is also seeking to promote the idea of “regionalism,” which requires that challenges in the region should be managed solely by regional states without the interference of Western countries. Indeed, there has been a flurry of Russian diplomatic activity with Iran and Turkey such as a meeting in Moscow on October 27 and a phone call between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayeb Erdogan to signal solidarity on a call for a cease-fire in Gaza. Some Russian analysts have also been suggesting potential use of the Astana Format, a grouping of Russia, Turkey, and Iran which has tried to resolve the Syrian conflict, to work on Gaza.

This perspective resonates with the broader discourse among Russian policymakers, who envision a new global order in which Eurasian powers enjoy greater autonomy. A similar conception of “regionalism” is already in operation in the South Caucasus in the so-called 3+3 format — Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan plus Russia, Turkey.

Russia will reap benefits from the economic consequences of escalating conflict in the Middle East

Forth , Russia will reap benefits from the economic consequences of escalating tensions and conflict in the Middle East due to upward pressure on oil and gas prices.Major oil producer Russia also stands to benefit from a rise in crude prices amid instability in the Middle East.

Even so, Russia also faces risks

Even so, Russia also faces risks if the conflict spreads beyond Israel and Gaza. Notably, Russia wants to preserve its military presence in Syria without sending in more troops, which would increase pressure on the already hard-pressed Russian forces, analysts say.

So, while Moscow may regard renewed conflict between Israel and the Palestinians as a net strategic plus for its overall interests – for now – the volatile situation in the Middle East might yet come back to bite Russia in unwelcome ways.