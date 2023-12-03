Hebrew media acknowledges feeling of failure of settlers on border with Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- Israeli regime media reported that there is feeling of failure among the Israeli settlers in the north of the occupied territories because of continuation of operations of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.

According to ISNA, Israel’s Channel 13 acknowledges today (Sunday) that there is feeling of failure among the Israeli settlers in the north of the occupied territories on the border with Lebanon.

This news channel reported: Lebanon’s Hezbollah undertook when Hamas announces a ceasefire, Hezbollah, too, will stop attacks at the same moment, and when Hamas returns to attacks, Hezbollah will also resume the attacks. Unfortunately, Hezbollah kept its word.

This channel announced: there is feeling of failure at the level of civilians in the north of the occupied territories.

Channel 13 announced that heads of Jewish settlements who spoke to this channel said the Zionist army is currently operating on the southern front, but has not yet began operations in the north (near the border with Lebanon).

One day after the operation Al–Aqsa Storm, the Lebanese Resistance movement- Hezbollah – targeted the bases of the occupying regime along the borders with Lebanon to support the Palestinian Resistance and respond to continuous attacks of the occupying forces on the southern regions of Lebanon.

Source: ISNA

www.shafaqna.com