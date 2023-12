SHAFAQNA- Sources provided important details to Al Mayadeen about the decision to suspend food assistance from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to Sanaa.

According to the sources, the financial support received by the WFP until September 2023 reached a total of 1.16 billion, exceeding the previous year’s amount by 60 million. This increase suggests that the choice to halt assistance in Sanaa is primarily driven by political motives.

Source: almayadeen

