Gaza: Israel kills 700 people in 24 hours

SHAFAQNA- Heavy bombardments were observed throughout the night and continued into Sunday in the vicinity of Khan Younis and the southern urban center of Rafah, along with areas in the north that had previously faced Israel s intense aerial and ground offensive.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, over 700 individuals have tragically lost their lives in the past day. Despite the United States’s claims of advising Israel to exhibit “restraint” during their renewed conflict with the Palestinian enclave, these casualties continue to mount.

Source: newarab

