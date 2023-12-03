Yemeni Armed Forces launch attacks on two Israeli-owned ships

SHAFAQNA-The Yemeni Armed Forces have confirmed the launching of two successful attacks on Israeli-owned ships, the Number 9 and Unity Explorer, on Sunday morning in Bab al-Mandab Strait.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed that Yemen’s military carried out two attacks on Sunday morning on Israeli-owned ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Saree said while the Yemeni Armed Forces hit the Unity Explorer with an anti-ship missile, the Number 9 vessel came under attack via a sea drone.

Source: almayadeen

