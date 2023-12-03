Al-Azhar: Time comes for cessation of terrorist regime’s war in Palestine

Sheikh Al-Azhar stated: The time for the cessation of the heinous and criminal war perpetrated by the terrorist and hellish [Zionist] slaughter regime in the land of Palestine has arrived.

According to IRNA, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar, in a message addressed to world leaders, said: “I, representing a Muslim individual whose heart aches for the sufferings of weak and oppressed nations, and also as someone who has witnessed the atrocities of the merciless and terrorist regime against defenseless citizens, including women, men, children, infants, and various forms of violence, destruction, and devastation in Palestine, say to the world, the time has come for this ugly and criminal war to stop.”

Sheikh Al-Azhar also said: “If this war continues, no clean space and environment will remain for our children and future generations.”

On November the 11th, Sheikh Al-Azhar, in a letter addressed to Arab leaders, also stated that the effort to stop the aggression against our brothers in Palestine is our religious duty and responsibility before the Almighty.

In this letter to Arab leaders, he said, “We all hope and are confident that you will use all your capabilities and power to stop this Zionist aggression against our families in Palestine. Remember this Quranic verse: ‘Do not weaken or grieve if you are believers, for you will surely triumph in obeying God’s commands and in striving against the enemy.'”

