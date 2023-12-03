Nature: Microbiologists at COP28 thrust for a situate at the climate policy table

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Scientists are calling for the inclusion of microbes in climate models and solutions at this week’s significant climate summit and in the future.

Is often used to depict the distressing consequences of global warming, such as gaunt polar bears, bleached coral reefs, and shrinking ice floes. These emotionally evocative images are frequently employed by climate scientists and others to highlight the impact of global warming on climate change.

In the realm of microbiology, researchers face challenges in arousing public interest about how climate impacts the small organisms they investigate, with the situation being.

“No one pays attention to microbes because they are invisible,” explains Shady Amin, an expert in marine microbiomes at New York University Abu Dhabi. Amin is among many microbiologists who are working to increase awareness about the significant role played by these minuscule yet powerful organisms in climate change. He is set to present his arguments at the 28th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP28 in Dubai, commencing this week.

