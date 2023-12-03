Freed Lebanese captive: Internal crisis compelled Israel to resume war

SHAFAQNA- A released Lebanese captive in an interview with Shafaqna Lebanon said Internal crisis compelled Israel to resume war.

The seven-day ceasefire in the war against Gaza ended without extension, and as soon as the last hours of the ceasefire elapsed, Israeli forces, disregarding international warnings about the humanitarian crisis for Palestinians in the region, resumed military actions against Gaza.

According to Shafaqna, Anwar Yassin, a captive, released Lebanese fighter, and an expert on Israeli affairs, tells Shafaqna Lebanon: “Several factors motivate Israel to continue the war against Hezbollah. Firstly, the continuous support from the United States, where the country’s foreign minister reiterated that Israel has the right to defend itself, framing the conflict as American rather than Israeli. This stance appears to contradict international laws.

Yassin adds: The internal crisis within the Zionist regime has compelled it to resume hostilities against the Gaza Strip and continue crimes against the Palestinian people. Their pretext is that the resistance’s conditions, such as extending the ceasefire and freeing prisoners on both sides, are deemed impossible.

He further emphasizes: In reality, Israel merely seeks to purchase prestige through an illusory victory retrieving prisoners from the resistance by force. They aim to convince the extremists within the Israeli government and settlers that they haven’t yielded to the resistance’s conditions and have taken revenge.

Yassin continues: If Israel had genuine objectives before the ceasefire and could achieve them through force, it wouldn’t have resorted to a ceasefire. Therefore, the internal crisis and, consequently, continuous support from the United States pushed this regime towards continuing the war. The resumption of aggressions and destruction was essentially aimed at proving that the Zionist regime will exit this war by imposing its own terms, not the terms of the resistance. This became evident in the ceasefire that unfolded.

The freed Lebanese captive stated at the end: “I hoped the consequences of the ceasefire would impact inside Israel and bring down the regime, but Netanyahu knows that a prolonged ceasefire will lead to its complete collapse, throwing him into prison. Therefore, he has sought refuge in the United States, taking up the fight to protect himself and his personal interests.

