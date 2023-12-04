Fears grow Japan-USA alliance may be affected by Osprey crash

SHAFAQNA-A fatal crash of a USA military Osprey airplane in Japan late last month has reignited safety concerns among local citizens, further fueled by Washington continuing to fly the tilt-rotor aircraft despite a request by Tokyo to ground them.

Pundits say the United States should respond to Japan’s demand for better operations at its military bases in the Asian country, while Tokyo should insist that Washington halt Osprey flights and provide detailed information related to the latest incident.

Source: japantoday