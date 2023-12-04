China: USA combat ship ‘illegally’ entered waters near disputed Second Thomas Shoal

SHAFAQNA-The Chinese military on Monday said an American combat ship “illegally” entered waters near the Second Thomas Shoal, a disputed South China Sea atoll, and described the US as “the biggest threat to peace and stability” in the heavily trafficked region.

“The United States has deliberately disrupted the South China Sea, seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security, severely undermined regional peace and stability, and seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations”, a spokesperson for China’s Southern Theatre Command said in a statement. China refers to Second Thomas Shoal as Renai Reef.

In a response to the South China Morning Post on Monday, Megan Greene, a public affairs officer of the US Navy’s 7th Fleet in Yokosuka, Japan, described the US ship’s movement as “routine operations” that were “consistent with international law”.

Source: scmp