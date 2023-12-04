Gaza siege: Israeli occupation forces committed 23 massacres in just 24 hours

SHAFAQNA- 316 Palestinians were killed and another 664 have been wounded and rushed to devastated hospitals for care. This comes as the government media office in Gaza said the Israeli occupation committed 23 massacres in just 24 hours.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the number of Palestinians who lost their lives in Gaza since the commencement of Israel s offensive on October 7 is reported to be at least 15,523 individuals.

Around 70% of the victims are women and children. According to Ashraf Al Qudra, the spokesperson for the Health Ministry, the number of people injured due to the strikes has surpassed 41,000.

Al-Qudra has stated that 316 Palestinians were reported to have lost their lives, while another 664 individuals have been injured and urgently taken to severely damaged hospitals for treatment in the past few hours.

Source: almayadeen

