International Shia News Agency
Israeli army opens fire on 2 ambulances in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- In the blockaded Gaza Strip, the Israeli army targeted and shot at two ambulances late on Sunday (03 Dec. 2023) resulting in injuries to three individuals.

The Palestine Red Crescent stated that the occurrence took place in the northern part of Gaza, specifically in the Faluja area. Two individuals working for the Palestine Red Crescent, alongside another individual, sustained injuries.

The Gaza Strip witnessed the Israeli army’s bombardment of a residence on Sunday. The targeted house was owned by a Jordanian family, as stated by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry. According to the ministry, one Jordanian citizen lost their life while another severely injured in the assault. in the assault.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

